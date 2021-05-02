Vallejo Police ask for help identifying suspects in double-homicide

The couple's infant son was injured and became the sole survivor of the shooting.

VALLEJO, Calif. — The Vallejo Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a double-homicide of a young couple in 2020.

According to a press release from the police department, Joacko Williams Jr., 25, and his girlfriend Rahel Blackmon, 24, were sitting in their car with their infant son when another car pulled up and began shooting into their vehicle.

Police are now asking the public to view footage of what they believe to be the suspect's car, a 2014-2018 Honda Accord.

"This tragic incident has left another child without their parents and we cannot allow this vicious cycle to continue, said Chief of Police Shawny Williams. "We need your help and must work as a community to help heal generations of trauma and bring justice in this case."

If you have any information, contact Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 648-4342 or Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.

