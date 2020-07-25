Vallejo man killed in shooting, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Friday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Gateway Drive around 7:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to police. Before officers arrived they were updated by 911 callers that there was a victim who wasn't breathing after being struck. Officers found a 20-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department said there is no suspect information at this time.
