Vallejo Police make arrest in homicide of 15-year-old

Vallejo Police said they arrested 28-year-old Demark Anthony Bernstine in connection with a homicide in July.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Vallejo Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a boy in July.

Police said they arrested 28-year-old Demark Anthony Bernstine, of Richmond, on Friday in connection with a July 14 killing of a 15-year-old boy.

Vallejo Police Department partnered with members of the United States Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force to make the arrest.

Police said Bernstine was found at an apartment complex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was arrested and booked into jail. He is waiting to be extradited back to Solano County.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430.

