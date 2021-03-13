Vallejo Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

12-year-old Zoila Delacruz's family last saw her around 11 p.m. Thursday.

VALLEJO, Calif. — The Vallejo Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, 12-year-old Zoila Delacruz's family last saw her around 11 p.m. Thursday. She recently moved with her family from Richmond, California.

Police believe Zoila left her home in the 2000 block of Tennessee Street sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Zoila is described as a Hispanic girl. She is five feet tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the word "Kush" on the back and black leggings with a floral design.

If you have seen Zoila, or know where she may be, call the Vallejo Police Department at (707) 552-3285, dial 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

