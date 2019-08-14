VALLEJO, Calif. — Police are looking to identify a man accused of having “inappropriate contact” with young girls in Vallejo on three occasions.

All the victims were between the ages of 8 and 14-years-old. On two of the alleged incidents the guardians of the victims chased after the man, but he was able to get away, according to a report from the Vallejo Police Department.

Although three cases have been reported, investigators said they believe this man may have been involved in other incidents. The report did not indicate on what dates the alleged incidences occurred nor did it say where they were reported.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. Police said he has a distinctive mole to the right of his nose and a tattoo on his right shoulder. Clear surveillance footage of one of the incidences was captured, showing the man wearing gray baseball hat. Witnesses said he was wearing the same hat in each of the reported crimes.

In the most recent reported crime, the man was seen driving a white or silver Dodge or Chrysler minivan with a black rack on top.

If you recognize this man, or if you have any information about these crimes or any additional crimes, you are asked to call Solano Crime Stoppers at 707-644-7867. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward.

