Family of man killed by Vallejo Police says Gov. Newsom willing to look into incident

VALLEJO, Calif. — They were arrested outside Gov. Gavin Newsom's mansion protesting the police shooting of their brother Sean Monterrosa in Vallejo. Now, Michelle and Ashley Monterrosa say Newsom wants to talk.

"[Newsom] says that his office would look into the murder of our brother but also review why we were arrested," Michelle told ABC10.

Sean Monterrosa was shot and killed by Vallejo Police on June 2 during a protest of the police shooting of George Floyd. Vallejo officers said Sean was crouching down, moving his hands towards his waist., and revealed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun. It turned out to be a hammer.

Since then, the City of Vallejo announced a criminal investigation into the destruction of evidence in the case. The city manager said the windshield from the police vehicle involved in the shooting was destroyed.

On Friday, Vallejo Police announced the department is partnering with the Solano County District Attorney’s Office to launch the “Solano County Major Crimes Task Force”, the first in California, with a new protocol that requires all deadly shootings by police officers be investigated by the task force.

"And it's just one of those things that they are feeling the pressure that not only our family is applying but the entire Bay Area as well," Ashley said.

"I think it is a very positive step. I am not convinced yet without seeing some results," family attorney John Burris said. “It remains to be seen. I hope that's true."

