Vallejo woman dies after showing up to hospital with gunshot wound

VALLEJO, Calif. — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from a gunshot wound shortly after arriving at a Vallejo hospital on Sunday.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, officers were called to the hospital just before 7 a.m. after staff there reported that a woman arrived critically injured. She was driven there in a private vehicle.

The woman was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and died shortly after arriving, according to hospital staff. So far, she has only been identified as a 42-year-old resident of Vallejo.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street or near the intersection of Sacramento Street and Yolo Street. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No information has been released about the person who drove the woman to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Josh Caitham or Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430.

This is the first homicide in Vallejo in 2021, according to police.

@VallejoPd is investigating the 3/28/21 homicide of a 42yo Vallejo woman. The victim is believed to have been shot in the 2400 blk of Sacramento St., possibly near intersection of Yolo Street. Victim was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving to ER. https://t.co/sj4zp9jqXv pic.twitter.com/rtdfWCeo7H — VallejoPD (@VallejoPd) March 29, 2021

