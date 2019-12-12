SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least two schools in south Sacramento are on lockdown as law enforcement officers search for an armed suspect who ran from Sacramento County Probation Officers Thursday morning.

Valley High School and Cosumnes River College are both on lockdown after probation officers said the suspect ran from them through the campus of the high school to a side street. There is no active shooter threat to the schools.

Sacramento Police officers and Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting in the search at Center Parkway in the North Laguna area. A perimeter is being established near Center Parkway and Ehrhardt Avenue for the search. Law enforcement are asking residents in the area to stay in their homes.

Officials with the Elk Grove Unified School District issued the following statement on the situation:

"Please know that there is no active shooter at Valley High School. Local law enforcement is currently on the scene and investigating and can make comment about the situation. EGUSD Safety and Security immediately responded to the school to maintain student and staff safety. Valley High School did go on a brief lockdown at approximately 11:40am due to police activity in the area."

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC10 for updates.

More on ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Off-duty Sacramento parks ranger helps stop knife-wielding man in Auburn library attack