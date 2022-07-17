Van containing donations for homeless stolen from Citrus Heights family

A Citrus Heights family is reeling after a van full of items they planned to donate to the homeless was stolen, the family told ABC10 news.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Citrus Heights family is reeling after a van full of items they planned to donate to the homeless were stolen, they told ABC10 news.

Brianna Moseley said she had been collecting items like lotions, shirts and backpacks to donate in honor of her 23-year-old sister who died in April after being struck by a car along Interstate 5. Her sister, Blair Moseley, is remembered as a bright, loving and caring young woman who made it her mission to give to her community.

The younger Moseley was known for donating similar bags that she purchased and donated as she could afford, said Brianna Moseley.

Sitting alongside her grieving mother, Catherine Moseley-Jackson, at a park near their Citrus Heights home, the family spoke about their loved one's will to give. They planned to donate the items on Sept. 29, which will mark the first birthday since Blair Moseley’s passing.

“My hope is that you would bestow me a more giving heart,” reads a prayer written by Blair Moseley before her death.

On July 14, those efforts to carry on the legacy of her sister were seriously slowed down after the family’s van full of 50 backpacks and nearly 50 shirts was stolen from their driveway, Brianna Moseley said. The van was turned on because it was being used to jump her mother’s truck battery, when the thief took off, she said.

The Justice for Girls backpacks were special because they contained positive and encouraging messages. Family members said Blair Moseley had one day dreamed of opening a non-profit that could help transition those from homelessness to owning their own home.

“In taking it, they took much more than they knew,” Brianna Moseley said. “Like I said, this was our way to be closer to my sister. We’re not going to see her again here in person, but this was our way to be close to her.”

The van was recently found during a traffic stop in Bakersfield, she said. However, authorities said the items were not inside.

“I have faith that this whole thing is going to turn around for the good, and I pray every day that Blair’s legacy will live on,” Catherine Moseley said.

The family is raising funds in memorial of the young woman through GoFundMe and are hoping to continue her legacy.

