Ford dealer steps in after vandalism hits Fairfield school's automotive program

An act of vandalism left nine cars with their windows smashed at Fairfield High School. A local dealer stepped in to help the students.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An act of vandalism targeted Fairfield High School, leaving nine cars with their windows shattered and smashed in.

The suspected vandal was nowhere to be found, but ultimately left broken glass everywhere after the crime.

For returning students, it was a shocking start to the new school year, especially for those in the Automotive Tech Program.

While no students were around when the incident happened, they were nonetheless impacted. The students use the vehicles for learning purposes in the program.

"The kids would not be able to work on the vehicles, so we had to make sure that that was fixed right away," Paul Schraeder, director of marketing for Price Simms Family Dealerships, said.

The school called the police and the nearby Ford dealership for help. The aid from the dealership ultimately came at no cost to the school or community.

"They came to us, and we, of course, helped and we replaced all of the windows so they can get back to work..," Schraeder said.

Research shows the automotive industry can be filled with lucrative careers.

"Our Fairfield location... over 90% of our automotive technicians are local. They come from UTI and our local high schools," Schraeder said.

Fairfield High School works closely with local partners like Ford Fairfield to connect students with in-demand jobs.

"It's just been really great to work with the schools, and then the colleges and then... get that pipeline of talent, a local talent, coming into our dealerships, and then they get to work close to home," Schraeder said. "It's just a win-win for everybody."

With aid from the dealership, the windows on the cars have been fixed and most of the cars are back in action for student use. However, the culprit hasn't been found.

Anyone with information on who might have vandalized the cars can call the Fairfield Police Department.

