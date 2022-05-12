x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Vandals destroying fields at Oakdale parks

The Oakdale Police Department said vehicles have been doing donuts and destroying fields at some parks.

More Videos

OAKDALE, Calif. — Oakdale police said the fields at some city parks are being destroyed by people doing donuts on the grass.

The recent incident happened over the weekend, where police said someone drove through Medlen Park and made a mess of the grass.

However, police said there have also been incidents of vehicles doing donuts and destroying the grass at Shire Park, Gilbert Park and Kerr Park in recent weeks.

Police are asking anyone who saw the vandalism, has information regarding the incident or has video of it to contact the Oakdale Police Department.

Anyone with information can call Detective Madyson Falconi, (209) 605-3519. 

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

San Joaquin County 'sideshow' task force warning public of the dangers

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out