Vandals steal flags, destroy pipes at West Sacramento VFW post

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #8762 in West Sacramento is reeling after vandals stole the post’s flags and damaged pipes which will require costly repairs.

VFW Post 8762 is located at the corner of Drever and Soule streets, just off Highway 50 in West Sacramento.

The vandals struck sometime overnight between July 12 and July 13. Flags from the flagpole in front of the building were taken and water sprinkler pipes were busted.

The busted sprinkler pipes caused a geyser of water to shoot up from the ground for hours, causing flooding and water damage inside the building.

Uncounted in the damages, a post official wrote on social media that they could no longer host family dinner night for post members and could not deliver free meals to seniors without running water.

The post was already struggling financially because of the pandemic, and this latest blow has hit them extremely hard.

West Sacramento Police have not identified the vandals, nor have they said why the post was targeted.

A GoFundMe page was created on Wednesday to help raise funds to keep VFW Post 8762 in operation. Click here if you’d like to donate.

