Crime

Vegas police: Slain boy was from California, mother sought

Las Vegas Police said Monday the child was Liam Husted and that 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was last seen at a Denver-area hotel.

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 7-year-old boy from San Jose, California, was the child whose body was found near a highway outside the city 10 days ago, and his mother is suspected of killing him. 

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said Monday the child was Liam Husted and that 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was last seen May 31 at a Denver-area hotel. She's now sought on a murder warrant. 

The mother and boy left San Jose on May 24 driving a dark blue 2007 Dodge Caliber sedan with the back seat packed full of belongings, Spencer said.

A family friend told San Jose police on Friday that she had not seen Rodriguez or Liam in more than a week, and she recognized the boy from a rendering that was prepared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and distributed by the media.

Spencer has called it clear the boy was killed, but didn't say Monday how he died. He did say the boy’s father is not a suspect in the case.

Read the full story from the Associated Press.

Credit: AP
This undated photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Samantha Moreno Rodriguez. Rodriguez is now sought on a murder warrant in Las Vegas and is suspected in killing her 7-year old son Liam Husted whose body was found near a highway outside Las Vegas 10 days ago. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Credit: AP
FILE - These artist's renderings created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and distributed Thursday, June 3, 2021, by the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department depict a slain boy believed to be between the ages of 8 and 10 whose body was found Friday, May 28, 2021, off a hiking trail between Las Vegas and rural Pahrump, Nev. Authorities have identified the child as 7-year-old Liam Husted, from San Jose, California. Police said Monday, June 7, 2021, that his mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, is the suspect in his killing. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP,File)

