Vegas police: Slain boy was from California, mother sought

Las Vegas Police said Monday the child was Liam Husted and that 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was last seen at a Denver-area hotel.

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 7-year-old boy from San Jose, California, was the child whose body was found near a highway outside the city 10 days ago, and his mother is suspected of killing him.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said Monday the child was Liam Husted and that 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was last seen May 31 at a Denver-area hotel. She's now sought on a murder warrant.

The mother and boy left San Jose on May 24 driving a dark blue 2007 Dodge Caliber sedan with the back seat packed full of belongings, Spencer said.

A family friend told San Jose police on Friday that she had not seen Rodriguez or Liam in more than a week, and she recognized the boy from a rendering that was prepared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and distributed by the media.

Spencer has called it clear the boy was killed, but didn't say Monday how he died. He did say the boy’s father is not a suspect in the case.

