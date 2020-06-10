Victim dies after Afghan market shooting in Arden Arcade

A 27-year-old man has died after a gunman opened fire in an Afghan market Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — a 27-year-old man has died following a shooting at an Afghan Market in Arden Arcade Saturday afternoon.

The gunman shot shoppers inside the East Market and Restaurant in Arden Arcade before turning the gun on himself, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy Zaheem Buksh told ABC10 three people were taken to a local hospital.

According to a press release from the sheriff's department, one victim, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim, a 19-year-old man, remains in critical condition and the third victim, a 30-year-old man is expected to be okay.

Buksh said the gunman died at the crime scene but did not release his identity.

“I want (the public) to be assured that there is not someone out there in this community that’s a part of this incident out there going to cause harm to them and that they shouldn’t worry that their community is still at harm’s risk in regards to this incident," Buksh said.

The shooting was just one of four separate shootings that happened in Sacramento on Saturday. According to law enforcement, 12 people were shot in separate shootings.

One of the shootings left a 9-year-old girl dead. She was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting during a family gathering near Mama Marks Park on Saturday around 1:10 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.