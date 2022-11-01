Man killed in hit-and-run identified by Tracy police

Cody Crawford died from his injuries on Jan. 8, months after he was hit by a car in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department.

TRACY, Calif. — A man that was killed in a hit-and-run in November of 2021 was identified by Tracy police on Tuesday.

Police said in a Facebook post that the fatal crash happened on Nov. 28. Police found Cody Crawford lying on the north side of the roadway with severe head and leg injuries just on Larch Road, just west of Tracy Boulevard. Crawford died from his injuries on Jan. 8.

Witnesses described the potential car as a black Nissan SUV, possibly a Pathfinder, but police said that they determined that was a witness to the crash. They did not release a description of the vehicle that hit and killed Crawford.

After examining evidence at the scene, police believe the car that killed Crawford may have been smaller and lower than an SUV. They said the vehicle should have front-end damage to the hood and bumper, one or both headlights damaged and broken, and the windshield could be either damaged or shattered.

Police ask anyone with information to call 209-831-6505.