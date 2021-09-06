Victim hospitalized after reported shooting in Stockton

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues on the 900 block of Flower Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a reported shooting in Stockton.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of a shooting on the 900 block of Flower Street and Main Street just before 2:30 p.m.

Deputies said a victim was taken to the hospital, and that no suspect was in custody at this time.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

