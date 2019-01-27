Two men were arrested Saturday after Placer County Sheriff’s were called to a Denny's restaurant in Newcastle.

Deputies were told that early Saturday morning Christopher Kalian pepper sprayed a woman he knew. When they arrived he was quick to run off and was able to get away.

After searching the area with a K9, deputies were called by a nearby neighbor who said Kalian was trying to break into their home. Once again the 25-year-old was able to get away.

During the search for Kalian, 23-year-old Joshua Hendrickson came out of his home and fired three shotgun rounds in the direction of deputies. He was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm and booked into the Placer County Jail.

Kalian was later found at a nearby gas station, where he began swinging a golf club at deputies when they arrived to arrest him. Both a K9 officer and taser were used before deputies could make an arrest and book him into the Placer County Jail.

Kalian made several threats to shoot deputies when he gets out of custody, according to the arresting deputies. He was charged with two felonies for the attack on the woman at Denny’s and resisting arrest.