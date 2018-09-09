Update:

A homicide investigation is underway in Lodi after two men were shot to death early Sunday morning, according to the Lodi Police Department.

At approximately 2 a.m., officers with the Lodi Police Department responded to the area of Cherokee Lane near Lodi Avenue on a report of a shooting involving two victims.

Upon arrival, officers located two male victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Gerardo Maldonado De Santiago of Lodi and 21-year-old Brian Soto of Modesto.

According to police, Maldonado De Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene. Soto died after being transported to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

© 2018 KXTV