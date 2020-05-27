Video shows Miami mom pushing son with autism into a canal

Investigators say the video was Patricia Ripley's first attempt at trying to kill her 9-year-old son, Alejandro.

MIAMI — Video has surfaced showing a South Florida mom pushing her young son who had autism into a canal.

This video was captured on a surveillance camera in Kendall.

One witness told the CBS4 in Miami that they heard the panic and saw the child struggling in the water.

"We were over here and we overheard some screaming. We were looking over to the canal and we saw the boy's head popping in and out of the water," said Elier Pozo.

Pozo said before he could get to the boy, another neighbor was already there to help him.

Pozo said Patricia Ripley soon appeared, desperately searching for help.

About an hour after this incident, investigators say Ripley took Alejandro from the first canal to another one. His body was found hours later.

Riple told police her son was abducted and an AMBER alert was issued for the child.

A law enforcement source told CBS4 that Ripley has taken full responsibility and told police the older Alejandro got, the harder he was to physically control.

Patricia Ripley is being held without bond. Shes been charged with attempted first-degree murder, premeditated murder and first-degree murder.

