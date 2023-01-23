Video shows moments Half Moon Bay shooting suspect is arrested

Authorities believe the gunman acted alone.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Video captured by ABC-affiliate KGO shows the moments when the suspected gunman in the deadly Half Moon Bay shootings was arrested.

The video shows officers approaching a vehicle with guns drawn before pulling the suspected gunman to the ground. Officers could be heard saying "Come here" and "Hands up" as they drew closer.

A witness to the arrest, identified by KGO as Katie, was right next to the car when the suspect was arrested. She told KGO that he seemed calm and quiet and didn't react much when he was taken down.

The shooting was reported around 2:22 p.m. on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay along the 12700 of San Mateo Road. It left four people dead and another victim with life-threatening injuries. Not long afterward, three more victims were found dead in a separate shooting scene along the 2100 block of Cabrillo Highway South, officials with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies don't have a motive for the shooting at this time.

The suspect was identified as Chunli Zhao, 67 of Half Moon Bay. Captain Eamonn Allen, with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, said Zhao was arrested around 4:40 p.m. after being found in his vehicle in the parking lot of the sheriff's office Half Moon Bay Police Substation.

