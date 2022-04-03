>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand



Ken's Market co-owner Dan Schacher said the forklift was stolen from the nearby Greenwood Hardware store and used to pry loose the ATM before the three individuals dragged it out the door, loaded it up on their pickup, and drove away.



"These guys seem like semi-professionals, so they were in and out before any police could come," Schacher said.



He said his store has had theft issues in the past, but not like this. He said other businesses in the area have faced issues with crime.



"If you just look up and down Phinney Ridge, there's boarded-up windows on a lot of businesses," he said.



Seattle Police are investigating the theft. At last check, there have been no arrests.