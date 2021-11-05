A violent home invasion in Merced in September leads to an arrest of a Sacramento man

A 26-year-old man, Alexis Vega-Higareda of Sacramento was arrested on Nov. 5 for home invasion, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary.

MERCED, Calif. — A suspect was arrested on Nov. 5 for a home invasion that occurred on Sept. 11 in Merced. According to the Merced Police Department, officers responded to a report of a woman screaming at a residence on Kingsland Avenue in Merced.

Officers located the woman tied up in the backyard and severely beaten after having items stolen from her home. Through their investigation, they learned there were two suspects.

The motive, and identity of the other suspect remain unknown.

After serving a sentence for an unrelated crime at the Sacramento County Jail, Vega-Higareda will be taken to the Merced County Jail.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or by email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.