Man sought after 'violent incident' sends 2 people to hospital, El Dorado deputies say

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down a man suspected in a "violent incident" in Pilot Hill early Monday morning.

It's not clear what the violent incident was, but the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said it happened along the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane and sent two people to the hospital.

Deputies responded, but the suspect was already gone.

Officials said a warrant was issued for 33-year-old Bruce Oscar Gordon's arrest. Deputies said he's considered dangerous and are asking people to call the sheriff's office dispatch at 530-621-6600 if he's seen or if anyone has information on where he is.

