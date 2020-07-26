Sacramento businesses left with broken windows, graffiti after protest turns violent

According to the press release from Sacramento Police Department, the group had "various weapons that included metal pipes and rocks."

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Store windows were broken, graffiti was sprayed on property and debris was left in the roadway following a protest in downtown Sacramento late Saturday night.

According to Sacramento police, a peaceful protest happened around 7 p.m. on July 25 where protesters marched from Cesar Chavez Park in downtown Sacramento to the Capitol.

Around 9 p.m., officers said they saw a separate group of roughly 150 people wearing black clothes and protective gear gather in Cesar Chavez Park. Police said the group had "various weapons that included metal pipes and rocks."

Police arrested a female protester who allegedly spray painted City Hall.

"The group began marching throughout the downtown area. As the group marched there were reports of vandalism that included broken windows, damage to trees, spray-painting, and objects being moved into the roadway to create hazards," police said in a news release. "The group also spray-painted security cameras as they marched."

Police said their helicopter and motorcycle officers also had laser pointers pointed at them and that a TV news crew had to leave the area after being attacked.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg commented on the protest on Twitter saying, "We don't need organized destruction grabbing the headlines; we need the real work our community is pushing for to be the story of change."

Anyone with information on the vandalism that happened can call the police department at 916-264-5471 or call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. This is an ongoing investigation.

READ MORE FROM ABC10: