Volunteer youth group leader at Carmichael church accused of child sex abuse

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A volunteer for a Carmichael church was accused of child sex abuse, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Deputies identified the suspect as Samuel Paul Cantrell, 46. He was charged with 15 counts of of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and one count of possessing obscene matter depicting a person under 18. Authorities said the accusations happened over a two-year period with one victim.

Cantrell worked as a volunteer youth group leader and youth worship leader at Crossroads Church in Carmichael, according to deputies. However, authorities said the victim in the case was not associated with the church and that investigators are not implicating the organization.

Cantrell is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail with a bail of $1.5 million.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5191.