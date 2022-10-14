New CHP cadets to join 'Walk Like MADD' event in Roseville

A new round of cadets will join the community tomorrow for the "Walk Like MADD" event. It's Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Maidu Park in Roseville.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A new round of California Highway Patrol cadets are making their mark by taking part in the annual "Walk Like MADD" event in Roseville for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

"I love the fact that we can get all of these cadets there and really get them out interacting with victims and interacting with these support groups before they even hit the road," said CHP Officer Nate Osborn.

Officer Osborn said each class takes on different challenges, and this year, the cadets have raised close to $40,000 for MADD and their efforts to tackle drunk and drugged driving.

"One of their requirements to graduate is to do a community project, and so we thought what a better way than to give both our classes that are currently attending the academy to go participate in this 'Walk Like MADD' event," Osborn said.

According to Rhonda Campbell with MADD, a drunk driver will drive impaired 80 times before being caught once. It's personal for Rhonda; her sister Irene was just 12 years old when her life was taken by a DUI driver.

"When my sister was killed, the last person to have any interaction with her before she died was a first responder," she said. "They were there for her when we couldn't be and... you can't pay that back ever in life."

"You make bad decisions when you're high. I don't think people really get that because they feel so good, but they're making bad decisions. That leads to really tragic and horrible things," Osborn added.

Rhonda did get a chance to acknowledge California Highway Patrol Officer Alfredo Lopez in the Stockton division this summer. He received an award for making the most arrests in the last year, taking 124 dui drivers off the streets.

"Absolutely. With each impaired driver, that is removed from the road that's countless amount of lives saved," Lopez told ABC10.

Officer Lopez keeps Irene's memory card at hand when arresting DUI suspects. He said it's the family of victims he's most touched by each year at this ceremony.

"It's always an honor especially after hearing the impact statements from the victims. It keeps me motivated to go out there and just do my job on a daily basis," he said.

