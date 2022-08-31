Police arrest 14-year-old girl after massive fire inside metro Atlanta Walmart

Police announced an arrest just one week after the fire.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl is under arrest after a massive fire inside a Peachtree City Walmart, police said one week after the blaze that sent shoppers scrambling for the exits. She is charged with first degree arson.

Firefighters responded to the fire off Highway 54 on Aug. 24 where they spent several hours putting out the fire that tore through the roof. Investigators said that the fire was intentionally ignited in the paper goods aisle.

Peachtree City Police said they used a search warrant at the teen's home and that's when the girl admitted to starting the fire. The teenager was taken into custody and charged in the case, police said in a statement.

So far, authorities said there's "no evidence of a specific motive or participation in an organized activity."

Three police officers took themselves to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation after making sure everyone was evacuated inside of the building, officials said.

Peachtree City officials have no information on an expected reopening date for the Walmart as of now, according to a statement from police.