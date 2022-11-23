What we know so far about the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake

ABC News has confirmed that the shooter entered the breakroom in the store and began firing before shooting himself.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — What happened?

Police in Chesapeake responded to the Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard after receiving a call about a shooting at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The exact address is 1521 Sam's Circle, Chesapeake, Virginia, 23320.

Police were on scene two minutes later, and the scene was declared "safe" at 11:20 p.m., according to police.

Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson with the department, said that within 45 minutes of arriving at the scene, police found multiple people dead or hurt inside the store.

Officers put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside to tend to victims, he said.

The shooter was also confirmed to have died at the scene.

ABC News has confirmed that the shooter entered the breakroom in the store and began firing before shooting himself.

Police confirmed in a news conference Wednesday morning that the shooter used a pistol.

In a Good Morning America interview, Briana Tyler, an employee, told reporters that she and her coworkers were gathered together at the start of their shifts when the shooting happened.

"I looked up and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire," Tyler recalled during the interview.

"He didn't say a word, he didn't say anything at all," she continued.

"I literally hadn't even seen him before that point. He just came around the corner and started shooting. The first person that was in his eyesight, he shot him down and the next thing you know, he just started rigging throughout the entire break room, but he did not say a word."

Kosinski said that he didn't believe that any of his officers ever fired shots during their response.

Who are the victims?

While no names have been released at this time, Chesapeake police confirmed Wednesday morning that seven people had been killed, including the shooter.

Sentara Healthcare gave an update about the multiple victims in their hospital system on Wednesday.

Two victims are considered to be in critical condition at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and one patient is in good condition.

A spokesman for the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed these numbers are correct.

A spokesperson for Chesapeake Regional Healthcare said that they have one person who was shot in their facility receiving care, and another person who was hurt at the scene.

Other area hospitals have not confirmed if they are caring for any additional victims yet.

Their names haven't been released.

How can I reunite with my loved one?

The City of Chesapeake has set up a "family reunification site" located at 700 Conference Center Drive. It's for family members who believe their loved ones may have been inside the Walmart.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Washington, D.C. unit has also responded to the aftermath of the shooting.

Who was the shooter?

While a name has not yet been released, ABC News was able to confirm with a law enforcement officer at the scene that the person who pulled the trigger was a Walmart employee.

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said he couldn't confirm that without Walmart.

Further details are limited at this time.

What is still unknown?

This is a developing story, and many pieces of the puzzle are still being put together.

At this time, we do not yet know the motive behind the shooting or an exact timeline of events.

More details were revealed at an 8 a.m. news conference, which was held at the Public Safety Operations Center on S. Military Hwy.

What's next?

Police say that the Walmart will be closed in the coming days, and the FBI will assist in processing the scene. An exact timeline has not been established.