Roseville police investigate attempted armed robbery at Walmart

Police said two or three armed suspects were involved in the attempted robbery.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police Department is processing the scene of an attempted armed robbery at Walmart Sunday night.

Rob Baquera, department spokesperson, said the attempted robbery happened at the Walmart along Pleasant Grove Boulevard. Baquera said there are possibly two or three suspects in the crime, who were only described as Black men.

No one was injured, and the suspects ran away.

Baquera said an unknown amount of electronics were stolen from the store. No additional details were available.

