SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police launched a death investigation after they found two people shot on Wardell Way.

Around 10:15 a.m., Sacramento police say they went to the 5500 block of Wardell Way, not far from Center Parkway, after getting a call for medical aid.

Arriving officers found two people with gunshot wounds, but, fire personnel eventually pronounced the two people dead.

While the investigation is in its early stages, police say there is no active threat to the community.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

