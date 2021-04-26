Washington man arrested after 8-hour standoff at convenience store near Yosemite

The man was arrested on charges of robbery and resisting arrest.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — A Washington man is behind bars after an 8-hour standoff with law enforcement near Yosemite National Park.

In a Facebook post, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Robert Loschiavo, 39. Loschiavo was arrested on charges of robbery and resisting arrest.

The sheriff’s office got word of the situation just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, when an employee from Yosemite Lakes Country Store said an irate man, now identified as Loschiavo, was armed with a knife and refused to leave.

The sheriff's office said customers and employees were able to get out of the store before deputies arrived at the area. Sheriff’s deputies along with members of the US Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife, Yosemite National Park Law Enforcement, and California Highway Patrol surrounded the store and tried to talk to Loschiavo, but they activated their SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams when the man wouldn’t comply.

Authorities said that they learned Loschiavo had also used force inside the store to steal items.

Following an 8-hour standoff and attempts at negotiations, SWAT went into the store and took Loschiavo into custody.