Crime

Watch Live: Scott Peterson to be re-sentenced to life in prison | Updates

After spending more than 15 years on death row, Scott Peterson will be re-sentenced and a judge will separately consider whether he deserves a new trial.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2021 photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, shows inmate Scott Peterson, who was convicted for the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son. Peterson is expected to be resentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, after the state Supreme Court ruled that his jury was improperly screened for bias against the death penalty. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)

SAN MATEO, Calif. — A California judge said Oct. 6 that she plans to resentence Scott Peterson to life in prison Dec. 8 while she separately considers whether he deserves a new trial in the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son. 

Watch Live: Scott Peterson Sentencing - 12/8/21

Peterson has spent more than 15 years on death row, but the California Supreme Court tossed out his sentence last year and prosecutors say they won’t again seek to have him executed.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager expects the resentencing to last no longer than two hours, with brief statements from family members of 27-year-old Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant when she was killed.

