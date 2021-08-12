Watch Live: Scott Peterson to be re-sentenced to life in prison | Updates

After spending more than 15 years on death row, Scott Peterson will be re-sentenced and a judge will separately consider whether he deserves a new trial.

SAN MATEO, Calif. — A California judge said Oct. 6 that she plans to resentence Scott Peterson to life in prison Dec. 8 while she separately considers whether he deserves a new trial in the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son.

Peterson has spent more than 15 years on death row, but the California Supreme Court tossed out his sentence last year and prosecutors say they won’t again seek to have him executed.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager expects the resentencing to last no longer than two hours, with brief statements from family members of 27-year-old Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant when she was killed.

► GET THE LATEST NEWS: Get news updates in your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at www.abc10.com/email

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9