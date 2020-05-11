Sacramento County welfare check leads to discovery of dead person

Sacramento Metro Fire received an anonymous call for a possible dead person at a home along the 6100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a welfare check lead to the discovery of a dead man.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's officer received a call just before 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, from Sacramento Metro Fire, asking for assistance with a welfare check at a home along the 6100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The anonymous caller told Sac Metro Fire they believed a person inside the home was dead.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man with injuries to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating this incident. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

If you know any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office at 916-874-5115.