Wesley Brownlee | Suspect in Stockton serial killings has criminal history

STOCKTON, Calif. — 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday where he will be arraigned on charges connected to Stockton's serial killings.

A close family member, who didn't want to be identified, said Brownlee has worked full-time as a truck driver.

The family member said he was a "goodhearted person" and that police "have the wrong person." They said Brownlee has been a responsible caregiver for ill relatives as well.

Police Chief Stan McFadden wholeheartedly disagrees.

"This person was near perfect... didn't make many mistakes, purposely stayed in the dark. For law enforcement and the community to come together and make this arrest is just phenomenal," McFadden said.

The family member wasn't sure if the family will be attending Brownlee's arraignment tomorrow.

Brownlee is no stranger to the court system. His court records in San Joaquin County date back to 2009, where he was charged with a misdemeanor DUI. In 2010, a temporary restraining order was granted in a civil case against Brownlee to stay away from some of his own family.

However, about three weeks later, it was dismissed.

In January last year, he incurred an infraction for "unlawful disobey a specified sign, signal or traffic control device" and was fined. On June 30 of this year, he was pulled over for speeding and entered a "not guilty" plea.

However, his court cases don't end in San Joaquin County. He has a number of other charges in Alameda County. In September 1997, he was charged with two felony drug charges, pleading no contest to possession of a controlled substance. In October 1997, he had a conviction for "possession for sale of a controlled substance."

He was sentenced to two years in state prison and three years probation.

In April 2014, there was another felony charge for "possession for sale of cocaine." By June 2014, he plead "no contest" to "sale of a controlled substance" amounting to 16 days in the county jail and five years probation.

In 2019 in Cochise County, Arizona, he was fined for failing "to stop at port of entry."

