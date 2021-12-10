Sacramento police seek to identify 3 suspects in racist incident at West Campus High School

Sacramento police are asking for help after releasing photos of suspects accused of targeting an assistant principal in a hate crime.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sacramento police released images of those they believed are connected to a hate crime where a West Campus High School assistant principal was targeted with racist graffiti near her parking space.

Dr. Elysse Versher told ABC10 she saw the "n-word" spray-painted five times at her assigned parking spot. Versher said she became the target of racist harassments on social media for trying to enforce the dress code before the abuse moved into the real world.

"We’re afraid that people will say you’re playing the race card, and so we don’t say anything," Versher said. "And I feel like being quiet has just given consent to this hate crime to just keep happening."

Versher said she was hospitalized after the harassment due to stress-induced seizures, something she said had never happened before.

Police said they have been investigating since Nov. 4 and have reviewed several hours of surveillance footage. They said they are trying to identified these three people in the footage.

People came out days later to show their support for Versher and to show their anger over the slurs written on her parking spot.

Sonia Lewis, a former Black Lives Matter Sacramento leader said targeted racial harassment isn't new at Sacramento City Unified School District. Lewis said Versher has been targeted online in the past, and Lewis herself said she faced racism and trauma during her time working for the district between 2002 and 2009.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 916-808-5471.

