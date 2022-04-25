Shooting investigation near West Campus High School in Sacramento, 2 other schools on lockdown

West Campus High School, Mark Twain Elementary Schools and Peter Burnett Elementary School are on lockdown.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police officers are trying to locate a person involved in a potential shooting in the area of 58th St. and Fruitridge Road near West Campus High School.

There is a large police presence including the Sacramento Police Department and SWAT. The Sacramento Police Department advises people to avoid the area and plan for alternate routes.

Sacramento Police say that no injuries have been reported.

Regina Razon is a neighbor in the area who was evacuated. She said she heard a gunshot while she was inside her house.

"Somebody knocked on the door and then I see there is a policeman then the police told me to go outside the house because there is somebody with a gun," Razon said.

Razon said she was rushed to safety with police who were using their bodies as human shields to get her beyond the caution tape.

Rebecca Bivanco, another neighbor, waited with Razon until her family could pick her up.

"I was with [Razon] for 30 minutes. She was shaking like she was going to faint," Bivanco said.

Sacramento police have not said when people will be able to return to their homes.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Officers have established a perimeter and SWAT, Crisis Negotiators, and Unmanned Aerial Systems officers are responding to the scene to assist. The scene remains active. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 25, 2022

