West Sacramento police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A West Sacramento Police Department officer was arrested in Stockton on suspicion of DUI Saturday morning, according to a press release.

The officer has not been identified, but was pulled over by a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the area of highway 99 and highway 4 just before noon, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.

The deputy suspected DUI from the driver and California Highway Patrol officers arrested the driver on scene.

The West Sacramento officer was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp and has been placed on administrative leave while an internal affairs and criminal investigation starts.

“This conduct is not in alignment with our Department’s Core Values,” said Chief of Police, Robert Strange. “While this officer has fallen short, we will, as a Department, continue to work towards our mission to serve with honor and professionalism, in partnership with our community, to enhance the quality of life in West Sacramento.”

