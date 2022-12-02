x
Crime

Man seen carrying 'a baseball bat and rope' wanted for burglary in West Sacramento

On Sunday, March 27, police received a report of an attempted burglary. The man broke a window of a home, but did not enter.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Police Department is searching for the suspect of an attempted residential burglary that happened Sunday evening and is asking for the public's help.

According to a press release from police, police received a report of an attempted burglary at a home in West Sacramento along the 800 block of River Crest Drive on Sunday, March 27.

Police say video surveillance shows the suspect broke a window at the home, but did not enter. 

"The suspect appears to be a White, Male, Adult, approximately 5’10—6’02” tall, 200+ pounds, wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt with a Mineshaft Saloon, Nevada City logo on the front and back," the press release says. "The suspect is wearing dark baggy pants and black and white Converse shoes and has a dark-colored facemask with what appears to be a Kansas City Chief’s logo on both sides. He is seen carrying a baseball bat and rope."

Burglary suspect in West Sacramento

Police encourage anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any additional information regarding this case to contact their Non-Emergency Dispatch at 916-327-3375.

