Man seen carrying 'a baseball bat and rope' wanted for burglary in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Police Department is searching for the suspect of an attempted residential burglary that happened Sunday evening and is asking for the public's help.

Police say video surveillance shows the suspect broke a window at the home, but did not enter.

"The suspect appears to be a White, Male, Adult, approximately 5’10—6’02” tall, 200+ pounds, wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt with a Mineshaft Saloon, Nevada City logo on the front and back," the press release says. "The suspect is wearing dark baggy pants and black and white Converse shoes and has a dark-colored facemask with what appears to be a Kansas City Chief’s logo on both sides. He is seen carrying a baseball bat and rope."

Police encourage anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any additional information regarding this case to contact their Non-Emergency Dispatch at 916-327-3375.

