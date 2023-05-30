DA: Man in DUI murders in West Sacramento was arrested for DUI 13 days prior

The 2021 crash killed Rasul and Anila Afzili.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man convicted in a deadly drunk driving incident was previously arrested for DUI roughly two weeks prior to that crash, officials said.

Gabriel Poletti, 29 of Elk Grove, was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the DUI murders of Rasul and Anila Afzil in West Sacramento. A three-year-old was also left with a broken arm and leg while a five-month-old baby was left with cuts and abrasions from the crash.

According to the Yolo county District Attorney's Office, Poletti was driving on Jefferson Avenue when he crossed over the center dividing line and hit a car head on while it was at a red light in the opposite turn lane.

Officials said his blood test showed a blood alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit at .243%.

He was also previously convicted of DUI in April 2016 in Sacramento County and was arrested for another DUI 13 days before Rasul and Anila Afzili were killed.

Poletti pleaded guilty to all counts and enhancements alleged against him. According to the district attorney's office, he entered the plea after a judge promised him a sentence of seven years in state prison and an additional 15 years to life if he pleaded guilty to all the charges.

“We are all well aware of the risks to human life of drinking and driving. And Mr. Poletti was acutely aware having been convicted of one DUI in 2016 and having been arrested for another DUI just 13 days before this tragedy,” said District Attorney Jeff Reisig. “His decisions and actions took the lives of Rasul and Anila Afzili. Nothing will bring them back but there must be accountability and we must protect the public moving forward.”

