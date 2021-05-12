Sacramento woman with Molotov cocktails arrested as suspect in West Sacramento fire

Witnesses reported the fire near the Sherwood Harbor Marina and saw a person fleeing the scene.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Police Department arrested a suspect they believe started a fire near a levee Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release, the West Sacramento Fire Department and police officers were dispatched to a fire near the Sherwood Harbor Marina after witnesses reported a person fleeing the scene on foot, saying it could be arson.

West Sacramento police later identified the suspect as Shawana Nailah Haynes, 47, a Sacramento resident. Haynes was able to get to a car and leave the scene.

With the assistance of the Sacramento Police Department Air Unit and West Sacramento Police Department Boating Unit, officers were able to locate Hayes. During their investigation, officers found eight Molotov cocktail devices and materials to make more in her car.

Haynes was arrested and charged with arson, possession of a destructive device in a vehicle and possession of items to manufacture a destructive device

The Yolo County Bomb Squad ensured the Molotov cocktails were rendered safe and processed as evidence.

There has been no motive established yet. The investigation of this incident is ongoing and involves multiple local and federal agencies.

