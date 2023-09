At this time it’s unclear which homicide he was wanted for in West Sacramento.

SPARKS, Nev. — A West Sacramento homicide suspect is now in custody after being arrested near Reno, Nevada.

According to ABC-affiliate KOLO in Reno, detectives found 20-year-old Jayden Davis in Spanish Springs and he was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Davis is a suspect in a deadly West Sacramento shooting. At this time it’s unclear which homicide he was wanted for in West Sacramento.