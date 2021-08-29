Registered sex offender motioned for three young girls to come toward him in West Sacramento, police say

Police said he was on parole out of Sacramento County for indecent exposure.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A registered sex offender was arrested in West Sacramento after police said he motioned toward young girls to come toward him.

The incident happened Friday evening. Dispatchers got a report of a suspicious man walking around a neighborhood and park who motioned toward three young girls playing outside to come toward him.

Police said the girls ignored the gesture, and the man left the area in a gold sedan.

Officers spotted the man near Town Center Plaza and did a traffic stop where he was identified and revealed to be a registered sex offender. Police said he was on parole out of Sacramento County for indecent exposure.

The man was arrested without incident for parole violation and could possibly face other charges. Police said the same man was seen walking around a neighborhood in the Linden loop area with no shirt and orange scrubs.

