WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have four people in custody after a woman was robbed in West Sacramento, police said.

According to West Sacramento Police Department, the woman was robbed at gunpoint just before 3:00 p.m. on the 900 block of West Capitol Avenue. The two alleged robbers drove away in what was described as a dark grey or black SUV that had two other people inside.

Police said they were able to find the SUV near 3rd and B Street, but the suspects ran from the vehicle.

After an extensive search involving two K9 dogs, they were able to find all four suspects.

Police were even able to recover the victim's belongings.

