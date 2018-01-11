President Donald Trump tweeted out a controversial anti-immigration ad, Wednesday, blaming Democrats for allotting convicted cop-killer Luis Bracamontes into the country.

According to Sacramento State Assistant Political Science Professor Chris Towler, this type of ad is nothing new. Towler said it is reminiscent of the Willie Horton attack ad used by President George H. W. Bush in 1988.

What’s not usual, according to Towler, is that attack ads typically are done by political action committees, not directly from the President.

“Clearly, it’s an attempt, right before the election, to enrage voters about immigration,” Towler told ABC10. “Surveys have consistently found that immigration is one of the top issues people are voting on.”

Bracamontes, 38, was sentenced to death for killing Sacramento County Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Detective Michael Davis Jr. back in 2014.

Adding to the controversy is the fact that Bracamontes had illegally entered the country twice and had been charged for drugs and weapons crimes.

Bracamontes was deported twice for those crimes, but again illegally entered the country. He is currently sitting on death row at San Quentin State Prison.

Trump first shared the ad back in January, around the anniversary of his inauguration.

ABC10 reached out to the Placer and Sacramento County Sheriff’s offices, who said did not want to comment on the ad.

