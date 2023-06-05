33-year-old man identified as Allen mall shooting suspect, sources say

FBI agents and Dallas police officers arrived at the suspected shooter's home in Dallas to investigate and interview family members.

ALLEN, Texas — The suspect in the Allen outlet mall shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, law enforcement sources confirmed to WFAA.

Garcia was killed by police at the scene of the shooting on Saturday, when eight victims were killed at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Later Saturday night, there were multiple FBI agents inside a home in the northeast patrol division of Dallas, and there were Dallas Police outside.

Multiple sources say this is the home where the suspected shooter, Garcia, lived along with his parents.

The sources said the FBI also went to and searched an extended-stay motel where Garcia had been staying.

The FBI confirmed they were in two different locations as part of the investigation Saturday, but they did not provide more details.

Sources said the agents on Saturday were inside the home in northeast Dallas talking to the suspect's family. They had also asked for a translator while they were there, according to the sources.

FBI agents showed up Saturday evening, neighbors said, and had been there ever since. They say the suspected shooter was in his 30s and had lived here for as long as anyone can recall.

They say he drove a gray Charger that was always parked in front of the home -- except in the last few weeks, when they noticed he had not been around.

Neighbors say they don’t recall any police activity or problems at the residence.

Neighbors say the suspect always wore some kind of security guard uniform, although no one says they ever saw him with any kind of weapon. They say he was very quiet, but they say they did notice certain unusual and quiet behaviors.

While there were rumors of the suspect having alleged gang ties, this is not the case, sources told WFAA.

Federal agents will likely spend days -- or even weeks -- going through all of the suspected shooter's belongings, computers, phones and anything else they can find to determine a possible motive in the shooting.