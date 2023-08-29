Placer County leaders send letter opposing transient release of sexually violent predator

The district attorney said he plans to request a stop to the transient release until reasonable housing and security plan can be put forward.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Leaders in Placer County took action, sending a letter to the county court opposing the transient release of William Stephenson.

Stephenson is described as a sexually violent predator, who was granted conditional transient release into Placer County back in July. It's not clear where in the county he would be released, however under transient release, officials say he could be released into a RV or motel room.

“I know I speak for the entire board when I say we strongly oppose the release of a sexually violent predator into a transient setting in Placer County,” said Board Chair and District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes. “We want to make sure Stephenson is properly monitored and there’s simply no way to do this if he is allowed to be released into a transient setting.”

The letter called on the court to reconsider the transient released without first identifying housing, so he can be monitored. The Department of State Hospitals and Liberty Healthcare are the ones responsible for finding Stephenson housing, according to Placer County District Attorney's Office.

District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore said Stephenson was released into her neighborhood in 2014 and residents were aware of his status at the time.

“Every resident in our neighborhood knew who he was and what he had done in his past,” said Gore. “We had to keep an eye on him to make sure nothing happened in our neighborhood. We were aware of his presence. Releasing him with a transient status is unacceptable.”

According to District Attorney Morgan Gire, Stephensono's release is legally imminent unless certain circumstances change.

“What we can do is make sure he is released under circumstances that guarantee the public’s safety,” said Gire. “And what we do know is that sexually violent predators who are released into transient settings are 50% more likely to fail.”

Gire said he plans to request a stop to the transient release until reasonable housing and security plan can be put forward.

A court proceeding is set for Sept. 1 at 8:30 a.m., but public comment will likely not be allowed despite the public being allowed to attend. The courthouse is located in the Bill Santucci Justice Center at 10820 Justice Center Drive in Roseville and will be in Department 31.

