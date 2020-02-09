Investigation underway after officers shoot wanted suspect in Sacramento

An investigation is underway after a Sacramento Police officer shot a person in the Northgate area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a Sacramento Police officer that happened on Wisconsin Avenue in the Northgate area.

Few details are known, but officials said the shooting happened on the 500 block of Wisconsin Avenue. Police said officers were on the scene looking for a wanted suspect when the shooting happened. Authorities did not say for what the suspect was wanted.

No officers were injured, but the suspect was shot. The condition of the shooting victim has not been released. Officials said there are no outstanding suspects.

Police have closed Northgate Boulevard at Wisconsin Avenue as they investigate the scene.

Officers are on scene of an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Wisconsin Ave. Northgate Blvd is closed at Wisconsin Ave as units investigate. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Lt7tYYLzaa — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 2, 2020

Officers were on scene regarding a wanted suspect. OIS occurred in the 500 block of Wisconsin Ave. No officers injured. One suspect shot. No outstanding suspects. PIOs on scene. More details to follow.. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 2, 2020