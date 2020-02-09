x
Crime

Investigation underway after officers shoot wanted suspect in Sacramento

An investigation is underway after a Sacramento Police officer shot a person in the Northgate area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a Sacramento Police officer that happened on Wisconsin Avenue in the Northgate area.

Few details are known, but officials said the shooting happened on the 500 block of Wisconsin Avenue. Police said officers were on the scene looking for a wanted suspect when the shooting happened. Authorities did not say for what the suspect was wanted.

No officers were injured, but the suspect was shot. The condition of the shooting victim has not been released. Officials said there are no outstanding suspects.

Police have closed Northgate Boulevard at Wisconsin Avenue as they investigate the scene.

