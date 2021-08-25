Woman accused of more than $535,000 in EDD fraud, gun trafficking, Sacramento County DA says

Investigators said they found 14 fraudulent EDD cards, a large amount of EDD paperwork and a notebook identifying more than 30 people.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was arrested on Monday after being accused of more than $535,000 in Employment Development Department (EDD) fraud, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office conducted a search warrant at the Natomas home of Allison Illahi. They said they found 14 fraudulent EDD cards, a large amount of EDD paperwork and a notebook identifying more than 30 people.

Investigators said they found a large cache of narcotics, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and oxycodone pills. They also said they found a ghost gun, which authorities said are usually made from non-traceable parts with no serial number and are often altered to fire in a fully automatic mode.

Illahi also had extended magazines and ammunition, according to the district attorney's office.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said law enforcement sees many incidents of fraudulent EDD activity in conjunction with illegal firearms.

"This dangerous combination undoubtedly has fueled a dramatic increase in violent crime through the state," Schubert said. "Sacramento's law enforcement agencies will continue to partner together to investigate EDD fraud and the havoc it brings to our community."

Illahi faces charges of five counts of drug sales, 40 counts related to EDD fraud, 42 counts of possessing extended magazines and one count of gun trafficking.