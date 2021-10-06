Woman arrested after trying to set husband on fire in Nevada County, deputies say

Danielle Cooper confessed she tried to light the back of her husband's pants on fire before he left the scene, according to Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A woman was arrested after trying to set her husband on fire with a torch in Grass Valley on Sunday, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

Danielle Cooper confessed to responding deputies that she tried to light the back of her husband's pants on fire before he left the scene, which is near the 12000 block of Loma Rica Drive.

Authorities said the alleged victim had already left the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies were able to contact him later and said he was released by medical personnel with minor injuries.

Cooper was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.

