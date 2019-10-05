STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Officers were investigating a fatal traffic collision when they spotted a car driving southbound on West Lane crash into a patrol car.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the Valley Oak District, according to officers, who added that no one was in the patrol car when it was hit.

Officers said the driver, identified as 71-year-old Anita Hartgrove, tried to take off after hitting the patrol car but was found stopped a short distance from the crash. She was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run.

